    US, Morocco conduct trauma splinting training at African Lion 2025 [Image 1 of 11]

    US, Morocco conduct trauma splinting training at African Lion 2025

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Blaire Ferguson, left, a clinical nurse assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 3rd Medical Command, stands with soldiers of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces before a trauma splinting training event during African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 21, 2025, Cap Draa, Tan Tan, Morocco. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)

