USS Princeton conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

250513-N-BT947-1096 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 13, 2025) A U.S. Sailor stands by with a fire extinguisher during flight quarters on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)