250513-N-BT947-1027 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 13, 2025) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, lifts off from the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9061034
|VIRIN:
|250513-N-BT947-1027
|Resolution:
|3500x2333
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Princeton conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.