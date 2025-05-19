Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (April 22, 2025) Navy Diver 2nd Class Zachary Hodsdon, assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-6, awards a trophy to a Yap Catholic High School student during a track and field meet at the College of Micronesia, Fisheries and Maritime Institute as part of a community relations event in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, April 22, 2025. CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 is currently deployed to Yap with a commercial salvage team to remove the cargo vessel M/V Microspirit from Colonia Harbor as part of Pacific Partnership 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 08:02
    Photo ID: 9061006
    VIRIN: 250422-N-ED646-7067
    Resolution: 7656x5112
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct ADV Removal in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 21, 2025
    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CTF-73
    #INDOPACOM
    #CTG 73.6
    #PP25
    #Yap #FederatedStatesof Micronesia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download