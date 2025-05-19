CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct COMREL in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 22, 2025

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (April 22, 2025) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1-6 record long jump scores during a track and field meet at the College of Micronesia, Fisheries and Maritime Institute as part of a community relations event in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, April 22, 2025. CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 is currently deployed to Yap with a commercial salvage team to remove the cargo vessel M/V Microspirit from Colonia Harbor as part of Pacific Partnership 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
