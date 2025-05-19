CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct ADV Removal in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 21, 2025

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (April 21, 2025) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-6 and commercial salvage consultants hoist a piece of the cargo vessel M/V Microspirit toward the Singaporean crane barge SSE Ignatius during a dive and salvage mission in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, April 21, 2025. CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 is currently deployed to Yap with a commercial salvage team to remove Microspirit from Colonia Harbor as part of Pacific Partnership 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 07:49
|Photo ID:
|9060999
|VIRIN:
|250421-N-ED646-9940
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
