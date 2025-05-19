Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct ADV Removal in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 21, 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct ADV Removal in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 21, 2025

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (April 21, 2025) Navy Diver 2nd Class Ben Lagenbach, center, and Navy Diver 2nd Class Cameron Andresen, right, both assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1-6, secure a piece of the cargo vessel M/V Microspirit to the Singaporean crane barge SSE Ignatius during a dive and salvage mission in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, April 21, 2025. CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 is currently deployed to Yap with a commercial salvage team to remove Microspirit from Colonia Harbor as part of Pacific Partnership 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    This work, CTG 73.6/MDSU 1-6 Conduct ADV Removal in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 21, 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

