USS Gridley Pulls Into Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Ema Waring, from Azle, Texas, captures imagery on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) while pulling into Sembawang, Singapore, May 19, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)