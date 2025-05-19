Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Pulls Into Singapore [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Gridley Pulls Into Singapore

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Chief Intelligence Specialist Sarah Hebbeln, from Gilmer, Texas, takes imagery during a visual information collection drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) while transiting the Strait of Malacca, May 19, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 06:02
    Photo ID: 9060944
    VIRIN: 250519-N-AS506-1035
    Resolution: 5058x3372
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Gridley Pulls Into Singapore [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gridley
    Singapore
    Deployment
    Straight Of Malacca
    Pull-In

