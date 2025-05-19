Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Aboard USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Aircraft Maintenance [Image 2 of 5]

    Marines Aboard USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Aircraft Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, conduct maintenance on an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from VMFA 242, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, May 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 03:45
    Photo ID: 9060894
    VIRIN: 250525-N-SW005-1022
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Aboard USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Aircraft Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6)
    F-35B Lightning II Fighter aircraft
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242

