Marines Aboard USS America (LHA 6) Conduct Aircraft Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2025) Sgt. Kyle Maniscalco, center, from Youngstown, Ohio, Cpl. David Gonsalves, right, from Worcester, Massachusetts, and Lance Cpl. Brandon Serano, from West Deptford, New Jersey, all assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, conduct maintenance on an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from VMFA 242, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, May 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)