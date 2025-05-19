USS AMERICA (LHA 6) hosts Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) for Ship Tour

250510-N-SW005-1414 SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2025) Chief Quartermaster Faith Ocaba, right, from Cebu, Philippines, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), speaks with Sailors from Sailors from HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) in the ship’s pilot house during a tour, May 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9060892
|VIRIN:
|250510-N-SW005-1414
|Resolution:
|4948x3051
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
