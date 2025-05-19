Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6) hosts Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) for Ship Tour [Image 3 of 6]

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6) hosts Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) for Ship Tour

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250510-N-SW005-1243 SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2025) Lt. Johnathan Gates, left, from Bloomington, Indiana, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), speaks with Sailors from HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) in the ship’s flight deck control room during a tour, May 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 03:33
    Photo ID: 9060889
    VIRIN: 250510-N-SW005-1243
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Tour
    Royal Australian Navy
    USS America (LHA 6)
    HMAS Sydney (DDG 42)

