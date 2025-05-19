USS AMERICA (LHA 6) hosts Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) for Ship Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250510-N-SW005-1243 SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2025) Lt. Johnathan Gates, left, from Bloomington, Indiana, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), speaks with Sailors from HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) in the ship’s flight deck control room during a tour, May 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)