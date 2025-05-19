State Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army bugler Sgt. Gustavo Tuchez with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, performs Taps during the state Memorial Day ceremony at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, May 24, 2025. The Cemetery, dedicated in 1986, is New Jersey’s sole state-operated veterans’ cemetery and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. It is the final resting place for more than 92,000 veterans and family members. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)