Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    State Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    State Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, 57th Troop Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform a flyover during the state Memorial Day ceremony at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey, May 24, 2025. The Cemetery, dedicated in 1986, is New Jersey’s sole state-operated veterans’ cemetery and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. It is the final resting place for more than 92,000 veterans and family members. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 18:37
    Photo ID: 9060503
    VIRIN: 250524-Z-AL508-1112
    Resolution: 7663x5111
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: WRIGHTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    State Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    State Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    State Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    State Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen
    State Memorial Day ceremony honors New Jersey’s fallen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Honor
    Observance
    New Jersey National Guard
    Memorial Day: Service to Country

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download