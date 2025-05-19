Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members support interagency partners during illegal alien removal [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. service members support interagency partners during illegal alien removal

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nadia Rossin 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard prepare for a removal flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 22, 2025. The JTF-SG provides support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Nadia K. Rossin)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 08:49
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    This work, U.S. service members support interagency partners during illegal alien removal [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Nadia Rossin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GTMO, GTMOHolding, U.S. Southern Command, migrant operations

