U.S. service members support interagency partners during illegal alien removal

A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard stands guard during an illegal alien removal flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 22, 2025. The JTF-SG provides support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1stLt. Nadia K. Rossin)