    KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT conducts point man course [Image 2 of 6]

    KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT conducts point man course

    COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Agustin Hernandez, a native of Texas and a rifleman with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts a point man course in preparation for the Cerab live-fire event during Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, May 20, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)

