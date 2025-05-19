KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT conducts point man course

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Agustin Hernandez, a native of Texas and a rifleman with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts a point man course in preparation for the Cerab live-fire event during Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, May 20, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)
