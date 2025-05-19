KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT conducts point man course

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Calvin W. Adams, right, a native of Michigan and a platoon commander, and Lance Cpl. Jeffery B. Yates, a native of Maryland and a rifleman, both with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a point man course in preparation for the Cerab live-fire event during Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, May 20, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 05:54
|Photo ID:
|9060054
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-DT244-1016
|Resolution:
|4667x3111
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
