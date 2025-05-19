Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes

    ASAN, GUAM

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (May 24, 2025) - U.S. service members and the local community volunteer to plant 3,050 flags at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park - Asan Beach, May 24. The American flags represent the 1,880 U.S. service members who lost their lives during the 1941 attack on Guam by Japanese armed forces and those who died during the 1944 liberation of Guam. The Guam flags represent the 1,170 CHamorus who were killed during the war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 03:39
    Photo ID: 9060024
    VIRIN: 250524-N-JC256-1064
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: ASAN, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes
    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes
    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes
    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes
    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes
    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes
    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes
    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes
    Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Heroes
    Memorial Day
    War in the Pacific National Historical Park
    Joint Regions Marianas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download