Volunteers plant flags for Memorial Day in Guam to honor heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (May 24, 2025) - U.S. service members and the local community volunteer to plant 3,050 flags at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park - Asan Beach, May 24. The American flags represent the 1,880 U.S. service members who lost their lives during the 1941 attack on Guam by Japanese armed forces and those who died during the 1944 liberation of Guam. The Guam flags represent the 1,170 CHamorus who were killed during the war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)