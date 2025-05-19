FleetWeekNYC is in full swing!
Navy Band Northeast kicked off the festivities Wednesday morning during the Parade of Ships and kept the energy high at the welcome reception aboard USS New York later that day.
The Trident Brass Quintet set a patriotic tone ahead of the official ceremony, with guitarist, MU3 Olver, closing things out with smooth, soulful guitar.
Stay tuned for more highlights from our time at FWNY 2025!
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9059730
|VIRIN:
|250521-N-TE520-8453
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Northeast supporting the FWNY 2025 welcome reception [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Kaercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.