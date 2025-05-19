Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Northeast supporting the FWNY 2025 welcome reception [Image 2 of 6]

    Navy Band Northeast supporting the FWNY 2025 welcome reception

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Kaercher 

    Navy Band Northeast

    FleetWeekNYC is in full swing!

    Navy Band Northeast kicked off the festivities Wednesday morning during the Parade of Ships and kept the energy high at the welcome reception aboard USS New York later that day.

    The Trident Brass Quintet set a patriotic tone ahead of the official ceremony, with guitarist, MU3 Olver, closing things out with smooth, soulful guitar.

    Stay tuned for more highlights from our time at FWNY 2025!

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 21:20
    VIRIN: 250521-N-TE520-8453
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Navy Band Northeast supporting the FWNY 2025 welcome reception [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Kaercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #navymusic #navybandnortheast #brassquintet #fwny

