    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives with Missouri National Guard [Image 7 of 8]

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives with Missouri National Guard

    PANAMA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    PANAMA CITY, Panama (May 21, 2025) – Missouri Air National Guard Master Sgt. Bryce Martin, bottom right, alongside members of the National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) of Panama, members of the National Border Service (SENAFRONT) of Panama, Panama Canal Authority, and the Meritorious Fire Department of the Republic of Panama participate in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives (CBRNE) subject matter expert exchange in Panama City on May 21, 2025. Members of the Missouri National Guard, Aeronaval, SENAFRONT, Panama Canal Authority, and the Meritorious Fire Department designed a joint collaboration environment for enhanced CBRNE incidents response to share best practices and procedures in order to learn how different organizations conduct and defend against possible threats and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 9059603
    VIRIN: 250521-N-FV745-1023
    Resolution: 7503x5002
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives with Missouri National Guard [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    SENAFRONT
    SENAN
    Daniel James Lanari

