Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives with Missouri National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PANAMA CITY, Panama (May 21, 2025) – A member of the National Border Service (SENAFRONT) of Panama scans a member of the Meritorious Fire Department of the Republic of Panama during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives (CBRNE) subject matter expert exchange in Panama City on May 21, 2025. Members of the Missouri National Guard, Aeronaval, SENAFRONT, Panama Canal Authority, and the Meritorious Fire Department designed a joint collaboration environment for enhanced CBRNE incidents response to share best practices and procedures in order to learn how different organizations conduct and defend against possible threats and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)