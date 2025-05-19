Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MICC commander speaks to San Antonio graduates [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MICC commander speaks to San Antonio graduates

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, commanding general of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, served as guest speaker today at the San Antonio Academy during its 139th-annual commencement ceremony. The San Antonio Academy, an all-boys private school nestled in the heart of San Antonio, just a few miles from Fort Sam Houston, was founded in 1886.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 9059474
    VIRIN: 250523-D-WK488-9637
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC commander speaks to San Antonio graduates [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MICC commander speaks to San Antonio graduates
    MICC commander speaks to San Antonio graduates
    MICC commander speaks to San Antonio graduates
    MICC commander speaks to San Antonio graduates
    MICC commander speaks to San Antonio graduates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AMC
    JBSA
    MICC
    Army Contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download