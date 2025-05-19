MICC commander speaks to San Antonio graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, commanding general of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, served as guest speaker today at the San Antonio Academy during its 139th-annual commencement ceremony. The San Antonio Academy, an all-boys private school nestled in the heart of San Antonio, just a few miles from Fort Sam Houston, was founded in 1886.