U.S. Navy members pose for a photo in front of a replica Commissioner’s Trophy at Major League Baseball headquarters in New York City during Fleet Week New York, May 22, 2025. The celebration includes ship tours, static displays, and performances showcasing the skilled expertise of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)