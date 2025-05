Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard members view and ask questions about the replay review room at Major League Baseball headquarters in New York City during Fleet Week New York, May 22, 2025. FWNY connects maritime service members with the public and showcases the advanced capabilities of today’s Sea Services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)