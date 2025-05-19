Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Cavazos conducts drone familiarization [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Cavazos conducts drone familiarization

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Terron Williams 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 1st Cavalry Division completed anti-aerial operations, March 15, 2025. The training was conducted at Fort Cavazos, Texas, and enabled soldiers to build confidence in engaging drones with lethal and non-lethal weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    This work, Fort Cavazos conducts drone familiarization [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Terron Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

