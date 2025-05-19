U.S. Army Soldiers from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 1st Cavalry Division completed anti-aerial operations, March 15, 2025. The training was conducted at Fort Cavazos, Texas, and enabled soldiers to build confidence in engaging drones with lethal and non-lethal weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9059142
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-FG676-1739
|Resolution:
|1965x1474
|Size:
|923.85 KB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers implement cutting edge technology [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.