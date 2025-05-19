Soldiers implement cutting edge technology

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and 1st Cavalry Division completed anti-aerial operations, March 15, 2025. The training was conducted at Fort Cavazos, Texas, and enabled soldiers to build confidence in engaging drones with lethal and non-lethal weapons. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)