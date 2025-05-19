Mike Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Raheen Dukes Jr., a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gives corrective action to recruits executing the endurance course event during the Crucible, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 23, 2025. The Crucible is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training, putting recruits physical and mental resilency to the ultimate test, before earning the title, United States Marine.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer)