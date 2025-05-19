Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Crucible [Image 6 of 11]

    Mike Company Crucible

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Raheen Dukes Jr., a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, gives corrective action to recruits executing the endurance course event during the Crucible, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 23, 2025. The Crucible is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training, putting recruits physical and mental resilency to the ultimate test, before earning the title, United States Marine.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 14:28
    Photo ID: 9059134
    VIRIN: 250523-M-QS584-1205
    Resolution: 3567x5354
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Crucible [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

