Mike Company Crucible

Rct. Benjamin Shirley, a recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stands for a photo after the Battle of Fallujah event during the Crucible, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 23, 2025. The Crucible is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training, putting recruits physical and mental resilency to the ultimate test, before earning the title, United States Marine.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer)