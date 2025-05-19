Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Oceana is the launch pad for our warfighters [Image 5 of 5]

    NAS Oceana is the launch pad for our warfighters

    VIRGINIA BEACH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Eidson 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    A F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 flys over Naval Air Station Oceana's Apollo Soucek Field May 20, 2025.

    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 is located onboard Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, VA and are a part of Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Eight and Commander, Strike Fighter Wing, Atlantic. The squadron flies the dual seat variant of the Navy’s strike fighter aircraft the F/A-18F Super Hornet. The F/A-18F model was designed for traditional air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refueling, close air support, forward air control (airborne), air defense suppression and day/night precision strike.

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana is the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base. The primary mission of NAS Oceana is as a Shore-Based Readiness Integrator, providing the facilities, equipment and personnel to support shore-based readiness, total force readiness and to maintain operational access of Oceana-based forces.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 14:13
    Photo ID: 9059025
    VIRIN: 250520-N-AV609-1016
    Resolution: 7365x4910
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAS Oceana is the launch pad for our warfighters [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Noah Eidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

