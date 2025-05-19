NAS Oceana is the launch pad for our warfighters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 flys over Naval Air Station Oceana's Apollo Soucek Field May 20, 2025.



Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 is located onboard Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, VA and are a part of Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Eight and Commander, Strike Fighter Wing, Atlantic. The squadron flies the dual seat variant of the Navy’s strike fighter aircraft the F/A-18F Super Hornet. The F/A-18F model was designed for traditional air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refueling, close air support, forward air control (airborne), air defense suppression and day/night precision strike.



Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana is the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base. The primary mission of NAS Oceana is as a Shore-Based Readiness Integrator, providing the facilities, equipment and personnel to support shore-based readiness, total force readiness and to maintain operational access of Oceana-based forces.