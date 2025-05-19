NAS Oceana is the launch pad for our warfighters

Sailors refuel an F/A-18 Super Hornet on the flight line at Naval Air Station Oceana's Apollo Soucek Field May 20, 2025.
Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana is the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base. The primary mission of NAS Oceana is as a Shore-Based Readiness Integrator, providing the facilities, equipment and personnel to support shore-based readiness, total force readiness and to maintain operational access of Oceana-based forces.
