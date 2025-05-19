Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Executive Outreach: Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce Reception during Los Angeles Fleet Week [Image 15 of 15]

    Executive Outreach: Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce Reception during Los Angeles Fleet Week

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Miller 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 22, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brad Rosen, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, speaks at a Los Angeles chamber of commerce reception during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 22, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 11:19
    Photo ID: 9058560
    VIRIN: 250522-N-VA505-1427
    Resolution: 5949x3966
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Executive Outreach: Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce Reception during Los Angeles Fleet Week [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

