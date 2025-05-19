2025 Defense Support of Civil Authorities Joint Civil-Military Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LOS ANGELES (May 22, 2025) Soldiers assigned to Defense Coordinating Element Region IX and 40th Infantry Division discuss radio communication plans at a Defense Support of Civil Authorities joint civil-military drill during Los Angeles Fleet Week May 22, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)