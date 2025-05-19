US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Hungarian special operations soldier provides cover for partner forces during a training exercise in Tifnit, Morocco, as part of African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 19, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (This photo was altered for security purposes) (US Army Reserve by Sgt. Daniel Alejandro Luna)