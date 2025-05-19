Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25 [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Luna 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, rappels from a helicopter alongside Moroccan Special Operations to infiltrate and secure a rooftop during a training exercise at African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Tifnit, Morocco, May 19, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (US Army Reserve by Sgt. Daniel Alejandro Luna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9057998
    VIRIN: 250519-A-NB641-1356
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: TIFNIT, MA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Daniel Luna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25
    US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25
    US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25
    US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25
    US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25
    US, Ghana, Hungary, Morocco Special Forces showcase joint strength in Morocco at African Lion 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hungary
    Special Operations Forces
    Accra
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download