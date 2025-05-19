Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marines of Fox Batter 210 pose next to their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Marines of Fox Batter 210 pose next to their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden

    SWEDEN

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Goselin 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The Marines of Fox Battery 210 pose for a group photo after a successful launch of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden, May 21, 2025. The Marine Corps’ HIMARS isn’t just a weapon; it’s a strategic enabler. Its precision and range allow us to project credible combat power, deter potential adversaries, and reassure allies – all with a remarkably small footprint.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 05:16
    Photo ID: 9057931
    VIRIN: 250521-A-PK258-4811
    Resolution: 5827x3971
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marines of Fox Batter 210 pose next to their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Marines of Fox Battery 210 in Visby, Sweden
    The Marines of Fox Batter 210 pose next to their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden
    Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller clears C-130 Hercules

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    USMC
    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download