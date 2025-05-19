The Marines of Fox Battery 210 pose for a group photo after a successful launch of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden, May 21, 2025. The Marine Corps’ HIMARS isn’t just a weapon; it’s a strategic enabler. Its precision and range allow us to project credible combat power, deter potential adversaries, and reassure allies – all with a remarkably small footprint.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9057931
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-PK258-4811
|Resolution:
|5827x3971
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|SE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marines of Fox Batter 210 pose next to their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.