The Marines of Fox Batter 210 pose next to their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden

The Marines of Fox Battery 210 pose for a group photo after a successful launch of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden, May 21, 2025. The Marine Corps’ HIMARS isn’t just a weapon; it’s a strategic enabler. Its precision and range allow us to project credible combat power, deter potential adversaries, and reassure allies – all with a remarkably small footprint.