Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller clears C-130 Hercules

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller ensures the C-130 Hercules carrying his Marines and their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is all clear, Visby, Sweden, May 21, 2025. HIMARS provides an outsized impact on the battlefield. A small team can deliver a devastating volume of precision fires, disrupting enemy operations and creating opportunities for maneuver forces. It's a force multiplier that significantly enhances our overall combat effectiveness.