Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller clears C-130 Hercules [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller clears C-130 Hercules

    SWEDEN

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Goselin 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller ensures the C-130 Hercules carrying his Marines and their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is all clear, Visby, Sweden, May 21, 2025. HIMARS provides an outsized impact on the battlefield. A small team can deliver a devastating volume of precision fires, disrupting enemy operations and creating opportunities for maneuver forces. It's a force multiplier that significantly enhances our overall combat effectiveness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 05:15
    Photo ID: 9057941
    VIRIN: 250521-A-PK258-1640
    Resolution: 6100x3963
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller clears C-130 Hercules [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Marines of Fox Battery 210 in Visby, Sweden
    The Marines of Fox Batter 210 pose next to their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Visby, Sweden
    Marine Corps Capt. Justin Miller clears C-130 Hercules

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Marine Corps
    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download