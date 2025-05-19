Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cooperation between U.S., Hellenic forces big part of APS-2 mission success in Greece [Image 3 of 3]

    Cooperation between U.S., Hellenic forces big part of APS-2 mission success in Greece

    KOMOTINI, GREECE

    05.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    DEFENDER 25 is as much about building cooperation and friendships with our NATO Allies and partners as it is about exercising our capabilities and ready forces. Building rock steady relationships with our Allies and partners is critical. We wouldn’t be successful without them.

    Pictured here, Maj. Jeremy Evans from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Battalion Africa and Hellenic Army Maj. Dimitris Gakis sign NATO acquisition and cross servicing agreements at the Equipment Configuration and Hand-Off Area in Komotini, Greece, during DEFENDER 25. The NATO agreements between AFSBn-Africa and their Greek hosts at Komotini were critical to the success of the DEFENDER 25 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 issue mission, there.

    “Everything from fuel support to security to coordinating for escort services for our vehicles coming in, the Hellenic Army has been a great partner. They have been absolutely phenomenal, and wonderful teammates,” said Evans, the officer in charge at the Komotini APS-2 ECHA site.

