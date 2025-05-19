Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force give a round of applause during Col. Travis Gaines’ end of service award ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2025. Gaines was awarded the Legion of Merit during his his end of service award ceremony for his exceptional service over three decades while serving in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)