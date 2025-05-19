Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Travis Gaines, left, commanding officer, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force during Gaines’ retirment ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2025. Gaines was awarded the Legion of Merit during his his end of service award ceremony for his exceptional service over three decades while serving in the Marine Corps. Gaines is a Texas native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)