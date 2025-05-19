Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Travis Gaines, left, commanding officer, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force during Gaines’ retirment ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2025. Gaines was awarded the Legion of Merit during his his end of service award ceremony for his exceptional service over three decades while serving in the Marine Corps. Gaines is a Texas native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 01:50
    Photo ID: 9057754
    VIRIN: 250521-M-SJ698-1019
    Resolution: 6317x4211
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alexander Canal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit
    Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit
    Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit
    Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit
    Col. Travis Gaines Awarded the Legion of Merit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legion of Merit
    Award
    Retirement
    III MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download