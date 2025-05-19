Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Ruiz visits U.S. Consulate General Erbil

    SMMC Ruiz visits U.S. Consulate General Erbil

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Security Guards (MSGs) at U.S. Consulate General Erbil, Iraq, May 22, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz met with consulate leadership, spoke to the MSGs, and participated in a Town Hall for Marine veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    ERBIL, IQ
    This work, SMMC Ruiz visits U.S. Consulate General Erbil [Image 12 of 12], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    USMC
    Marines
    SMMC
    MCESG
    Team20

