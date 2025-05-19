SMMC Ruiz visits U.S. Consulate General Erbil

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Security Guards (MSGs) at U.S. Consulate General Erbil, Iraq, May 22, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz met with consulate leadership, spoke to the MSGs, and participated in a Town Hall for Marine veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)
