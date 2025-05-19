Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Austrailia, addressed the Fellows of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii,

May 20, 2025. Having extensive experience across a range of leadership, maritime and joint operations, the Admiral provided remarks on Australia's vision of regional defense and resilience looking to our collective future. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)