Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Austrailia, addressed the Fellows of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii,
    ay 20, 2025. Having extensive experience across a range of leadership, maritime and joint operations, the Admiral provided remarks on Australia's vision of regional defense and resilience looking to our collective future. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 19:50
    Photo ID: 9057148
    VIRIN: 250520-D-JY604-1381
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS
    Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honolulu
    Australia
    Hawaii
    DKI APCSS
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center
    Admiral David Johnston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download