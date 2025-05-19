Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Australia Speaks at DKI APCSS

Admiral David Johnston, Order of Australia (AC RAN), Chief of the Defence Force, Austrailia, addressed the Fellows of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii,
ay 20, 2025. Having extensive experience across a range of leadership, maritime and joint operations, the Admiral provided remarks on Australia's vision of regional defense and resilience looking to our collective future. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)
