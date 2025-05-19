Undercover Col: OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Hager, 906th Air Refueling Squadron, intel production manager, introduces himself to Col. Matthew Kopp, 126th Air Refueling Wing, deputy commander, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 22, 2025. Kopp spent time with the Hager during Undercover Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)