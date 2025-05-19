Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Undercover Col: OSS [Image 3 of 3]

    Undercover Col: OSS

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Hager, 906th Air Refueling Squadron, intel production manager, introduces himself to Col. Matthew Kopp, 126th Air Refueling Wing, deputy commander, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 22, 2025. Kopp spent time with the Hager during Undercover Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

