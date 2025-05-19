Undercover Col: OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kopp, 126th Air Refueling Wing, deputy commander, prepares to enter the vault, during Undercover Colonel, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois May 22, 2025. The vault is a secure location for classified information, unsecure electronic devices are not allowed inside. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)