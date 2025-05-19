Idaho TACPs Train for Real Life Combat Scenarios

Special Warfare Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, participate in a multi-domain training exercise in Idaho City, Idaho, May 5 - 7, 2025. The exercise, partnered with trauma surgeons visiting from Joint Force Headquarters, Missouri Air National Guard’s Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (C-STARS) provided the latest techniques and procedures to stay prepared with battlefield injuries and lifesaving care, strengthening their ability to withstand and respond to real life combat scenarios.
